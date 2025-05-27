USS Bulkeley visits Rotterdam following NATO live-fire exercise

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) arrived in Rotterdam, Netherlands, for a scheduled port visit to enhance U.S.-Netherlands relations and strengthen NATO Alliance cohesion, May 26-28, 2025.

Prior to arriving in Rotterdam, Bulkeley participated alongside eleven Allied nations, including the Netherlands, in At Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025 in the North and Norwegian Seas and North Atlantic Ocean from May 3-23, 2025. The exercise, which is the largest at-sea live-fire demonstration in the European theater, provided an opportunity for the U.S. and Norway to enhance combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) using NATO command and control reporting structures.

“Peace is secured through strength in steadfast partnership with those willing to defend it,” said Cmdr. Arturo Trejo., commanding officer of Bulkeley. “This long-standing bilateral military relationship is just one demonstration of our commitment to continued interoperability.”

While in port Rotterdam, the ship’s leadership will meet with local and military leadership, while the crew will participate in a community relations guided ship tour and cultural exchange.

“This visit allows the crew some rest and recuperation while providing an opportunity to interact with a wonderful culture rich in history,” said Cmdr. Michael Schelcher, executive officer of Bulkeley. “Having the unique distinction of offering tours of GREAT ship BULKELEY and showing off her capabilities and crew to our gracious hosts was truly an honor.”

As NATO allies, the strategic alliance between the U.S. and Norway reflects our common understanding of the global security environment. Military engagements serve to deepen security cooperation with Norway, as the two nations work together for a stable, secure, and prosperous maritime domain.

Bulkeley is named after Vice Admiral John D. Bulkeley, a Medal of Honor recipient from World War II and commissioned Dec. 8, 2001. The squadron embarked aboard Bulkeley are the “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79.

Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allies, in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa.

