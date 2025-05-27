SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Nashville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, participates in Marine Week Nashville, Nashville, Tennessee, June 1-2, 2025. As part of Marine Week Nashville, Ruiz met with veterans of the Marine Corps League, was named the Honorary Race Official for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, participated in a reenlistment ceremony, conducted a physical training event, and was the Guest of Honor for a wreath laying ceremony. Marine Week Nashville featured activations across Nashville and honored the Marine Corps’ legacy of support and fidelity to local communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)