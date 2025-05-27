Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Nashville [Image 23 of 29]

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, participates in Marine Week Nashville, Nashville, Tennessee, June 1-2, 2025. As part of Marine Week Nashville, Ruiz met with veterans of the Marine Corps League, was named the Honorary Race Official for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, participated in a reenlistment ceremony, conducted a physical training event, and was the Guest of Honor for a wreath laying ceremony. Marine Week Nashville featured activations across Nashville and honored the Marine Corps’ legacy of support and fidelity to local communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 22:30
    Photo ID: 9079416
    VIRIN: 250601-M-RB959-6114
    Resolution: 5851x3901
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
