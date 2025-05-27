Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort arrives at The Port of Miami [Image 4 of 5]

    USNS Comfort arrives at The Port of Miami

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez 

    U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI (June 2, 2025) The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) pulls into port in Miami, Florida, June 2, 2025. Comfort is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2025, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care and subject matter expert exchanges with six partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

