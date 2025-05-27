USNS Comfort arrives at The Port of Miami

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MIAMI (June 2, 2025) The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) pulls into port in Miami, Florida, June 2, 2025. Comfort is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2025, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care and subject matter expert exchanges with six partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)