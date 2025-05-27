250602-N-QN764-1005 WASHINGTON (June 02, 2025) The Navy Band's Country Current performs at the U.S. Capitol Steps as a part of their summer concert series. The Navy Band performs concerts regularly across the nation's capitol. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 21:18
|Photo ID:
|9079331
|VIRIN:
|250602-N-QN764-1077
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Country Current Concert at Capitol Steps [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.