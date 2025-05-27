Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Country Current Concert at Capitol Steps [Image 4 of 6]

    Country Current Concert at Capitol Steps

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Band

    250602-N-QN764-1005 WASHINGTON (June 02, 2025) The Navy Band's Country Current performs at the U.S. Capitol Steps as a part of their summer concert series. The Navy Band performs concerts regularly across the nation's capitol. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana/Released)

    Navy Band
    Country Current
    Navy Music

