Country Current Concert at Capitol Steps

250602-N-QN764-1003 WASHINGTON (June 02, 2025) The Navy Band's Country Current performs at the U.S. Capitol Steps as a part of their summer concert series. The Navy Band performs concerts regularly across the nation's capitol. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana/Released)