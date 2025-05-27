At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members with college degrees undergo a rigorous 60-day training program, culminating in their commissioning as officers in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Damien Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9078949
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-VY241-1010
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OTS Wargaming [Image 22 of 22], by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.