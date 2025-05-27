Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OTS Wargaming [Image 7 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    OTS Wargaming

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members with college degrees undergo a rigorous 60-day training program, culminating in their commissioning as officers in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Damien Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 17:01
    Photo ID: 9078941
    VIRIN: 250602-F-VY241-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OTS Wargaming [Image 22 of 22], by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming
    OTS Wargaming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download