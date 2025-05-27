Thunderbirds Arrive at Peterson SFB.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Shadow” Burress, pilot of the No. 2 Thunderbird, gives a thumbs up to U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Michael Dejounette, tactical aircraft maintainer, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 27, 2025. The Thunderbirds represent the pride, precision and professionalism of 695,000 total force American Airmen, 68,000 of whom are deployed around the globe protecting our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby)