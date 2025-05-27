Thunderbirds Arrive at Peterson SFB.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” arrive at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 27, 2025. The Thunderbirds represent the pride, precision and professionalism of 695,000 total force American Airmen, 68,000 of whom are deployed around the globe protecting our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby)