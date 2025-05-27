Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Arrive at Peterson SFB. [Image 2 of 2]

    Thunderbirds Arrive at Peterson SFB.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.0025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby 

    Space Base Delta 1

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” arrive at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 27, 2025. The Thunderbirds represent the pride, precision and professionalism of 695,000 total force American Airmen, 68,000 of whom are deployed around the globe protecting our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby)

    Thunderbirds Arrive at Peterson SFB
