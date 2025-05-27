Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oklahoma Wildfires and Straight-Line Wind Damage [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oklahoma Wildfires and Straight-Line Wind Damage

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Creek Country, OK (May 30, 2025) - Damage caused by the wildfires and straight-line wind disaster which occurred in mid-March 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 15:12
    Photo ID: 9078619
    VIRIN: 250530-O-DR336-6437
    Resolution: 8000x6000
    Size: 21.07 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma Wildfires and Straight-Line Wind Damage [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oklahoma Wildfires and Straight-Line Wind Damage
    Oklahoma Wildfires and Straight-Line Wind Damage
    Oklahoma Wildfires and Straight-Line Wind Damage
    FEMA Registration Event - Oklahoma Wildfires and Straight-Line Wind Disaster

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Damage
    FEMA
    Oklahoma
    Region 6
    DR4866

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download