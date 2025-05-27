Guthrie Country, OK (May 30, 2025) - Survivors of the Oklahoma wildfires and straight-line wind event disaster attend a Registration Event for assistance.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9078620
|VIRIN:
|250530-O-DR336-3008
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
This work, FEMA Registration Event - Oklahoma Wildfires and Straight-Line Wind Disaster [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.