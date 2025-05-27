Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Cardinal Hoist Training [Image 14 of 15]

    TF Cardinal Hoist Training

    IRAQ

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jack Tevis operates a hoist while Staff Sgt. Brandon Voelker, both assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force CARDINAL, prepare for extraction during medevac training from a HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, June 2, 2025. The training enhances aerial evacuation readiness and reinforces safe, effective recovery techniques in a deployed environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 15:28
    Photo ID: 9078590
    VIRIN: 250602-A-JO777-3381
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: IQ
    This work, TF Cardinal Hoist Training [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st
    Medic
    Air Assault

