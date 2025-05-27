TF Cardinal Hoist Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jack Tevis operates a hoist while Staff Sgt. Brandon Voelker, both assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force CARDINAL, prepare for extraction during medevac training from a HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, June 2, 2025. The training enhances aerial evacuation readiness and reinforces safe, effective recovery techniques in a deployed environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)