U.S. Army Sgt. Jack Tevis operates a hoist while Staff Sgt. Brandon Voelker, both assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force CARDINAL, prepare for extraction during medevac training from a HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, June 2, 2025. The training enhances aerial evacuation readiness and reinforces safe, effective recovery techniques in a deployed environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9078590
|VIRIN:
|250602-A-JO777-3381
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TF Cardinal Hoist Training [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.