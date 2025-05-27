TF Cardinal Hoist Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Voelker, assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force CARDINAL, scans the terrain from a HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a training flight over Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, June 2, 2025. Routine flight operations support mission readiness and situational awareness in a deployed environment.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)