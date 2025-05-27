Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citizen Airmen Support MARSOC During Southern Star ‘25 [Image 8 of 12]

    Citizen Airmen Support MARSOC During Southern Star ‘25

    ANTOFAGASTA, CHILE

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Rapier and Master Sgt. Michael Lopez, 68th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, secure Marine Special Operations Reserve Detachment weapons and gear on a C-5M Super Galaxy as part of a mission supporting Exercise Southern Star ‘25 at an airbase near Antofagasta, Chile, June 1, 2025. Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 10:56
    Photo ID: 9077479
    VIRIN: 250601-F-RT682-3871
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.35 MB
    Location: ANTOFAGASTA, CL
    This work, Citizen Airmen Support MARSOC During Southern Star ‘25 [Image 12 of 12], by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARSOC
    SOCSOUTH
    Air Force Reserve Command
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Southern Star 25
    Estrella Austral 25

