Citizen Airmen Support MARSOC During Southern Star ‘25

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Rapier and Master Sgt. Michael Lopez, 68th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, secure Marine Special Operations Reserve Detachment weapons and gear on a C-5M Super Galaxy as part of a mission supporting Exercise Southern Star ‘25 at an airbase near Antofagasta, Chile, June 1, 2025. Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)