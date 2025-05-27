Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS military working dogs [Image 9 of 9]

    Day in the life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS military working dogs

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen from the 100th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo with the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team after a Day in the Life integration with the 100th SFS at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 30, 2025. Two military working dog handlers from the 100th SFS demonstrated how they care for, train, and maintain readiness with their canine partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 08:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS military working dogs [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

