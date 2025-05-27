Day in the life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS military working dogs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 100th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo with the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team after a Day in the Life integration with the 100th SFS at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 30, 2025. Two military working dog handlers from the 100th SFS demonstrated how they care for, train, and maintain readiness with their canine partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)