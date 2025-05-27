Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS military working dogs

    Day in the life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS military working dogs

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Mcpheron, right, 100th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, renders a salute to Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, after being coined during a Day in the Life integration with the 100th SFS at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 30, 2025. Mcpherson received recognition for his dedication, hard work ethic and outstanding performance in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 08:19
    Photo ID: 9077232
    VIRIN: 250530-F-DI187-1788
    Resolution: 6818x4920
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, Day in the life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS military working dogs, by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    DITL
    TeamMildenhall
    100thARW
    100thSFS

