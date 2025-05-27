Day in the life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS military working dogs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Mcpheron, right, 100th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, renders a salute to Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, after being coined during a Day in the Life integration with the 100th SFS at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 30, 2025. Mcpherson received recognition for his dedication, hard work ethic and outstanding performance in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)