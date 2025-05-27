NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville hosts session for small businesses

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville employees pose together at the University of North Florida's Industry Day May 29, 2025. At this event, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville's Office of Small Business Programs director, Worner Heath, hosts an informational session for small business leaders to learn about the contracting process and how to do business with the Navy. (Courtesy photo)