    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville hosts session for small businesses

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville hosts session for small businesses

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville's Office of Small Business Programs director, Worner Heath, hosts an informational session for small business leaders to learn about the contracting process and how to do business with the Navy, May 29, 2025, at the University of North Florida's Industry Day in Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 07:40
    Photo ID: 9077156
    VIRIN: 250529-N-N1901-1003
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville hosts session for small businesses
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville hosts session for small businesses

