NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville hosts session for small businesses

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville's Office of Small Business Programs director, Worner Heath, hosts an informational session for small business leaders to learn about the contracting process and how to do business with the Navy, May 29, 2025, at the University of North Florida's Industry Day in Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtesy photo)