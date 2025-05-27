VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, Cmdr. Kenny Prindle, right, speaks about the squadron mission to David Lammy, Foreign Affairs Secretary of the U.K., inside the hangar at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 29, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)