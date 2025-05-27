Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation

    KEFLAVíK, ICELAND

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    The Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, Cmdr. Kenny Prindle, right, speaks about the squadron mission to David Lammy, Foreign Affairs Secretary of the U.K., inside the hangar at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 29, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 07:14
    Photo ID: 9077133
    VIRIN: 250529-N-AN659-1008
    Resolution: 2400x1603
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: KEFLAVíK, IS
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation
    VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sonobuoys
    VP-46
    P-8A Poseidon
    David Lammy
    Keflavík Air Base
    U.K. Delegation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download