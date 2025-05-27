The Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, Cmdr. Kenny Prindle, right, speaks about the squadron mission to David Lammy, Foreign Affairs Secretary of the U.K., inside the hangar at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 29, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 07:14
|Photo ID:
|9077133
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-AN659-1008
|Resolution:
|2400x1603
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|KEFLAVíK, IS
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.