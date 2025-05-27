VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, Cmdr. Kenny Prindle, center left, and Cmdr. Eric Bowen, executive officer, VP-46, center right, host David Lammy, Foreign Affairs Secretary of the U.K., left, and members of the U.K. Delegation inside the hangar at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 29, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)