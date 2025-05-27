Mr. Nathan Slack, (right), Chief Data Officer, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, explains new features of the 2d TSB S4 Property Accountability Report and Tool to Mr. William Bravo, Supervisory Logistics Management Specialist, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, during a meeting May 30, 2025 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The S4 Property Accountability Report and Tool streamlines accountability and transparency, ensuring efficient oversight for businesses, ultimately improving operational effectiveness and safeguarding valuable resources. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 06:36
|Photo ID:
|9077069
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-FX425-1072
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
2d TSB Unveils the S4 Property Accountability Report & Tool
