Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d TSB Unveils the S4 Property Accountability Report & Tool [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2d TSB Unveils the S4 Property Accountability Report &amp; Tool

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Mr. Nathan Slack, (right), Chief Data Officer, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, explains new features of the 2d TSB S4 Property Accountability Report and Tool to Mr. William Bravo, Supervisory Logistics Management Specialist, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, during a meeting May 30, 2025 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The S4 Property Accountability Report and Tool streamlines accountability and transparency, ensuring efficient oversight for businesses, ultimately improving operational effectiveness and safeguarding valuable resources. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 06:36
    Photo ID: 9077069
    VIRIN: 250530-A-FX425-1072
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB Unveils the S4 Property Accountability Report & Tool [Image 2 of 2], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d TSB Unveils the S4 Property Accountability Report &amp; Tool
    2d TSB Unveils the S4 Property Accountability Report &amp; Tool

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2d TSB Unveils the S4 Property Accountability Report &amp; Tool

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2sigbde
    Data Science
    Software Development
    Data Engineering
    Data & A.I.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download