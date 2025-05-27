Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Data Engineering Office and Logistics Management Directorate pose for a group photo following the unveiling of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's S4 Property Accountability Report and Tool. The S4 Property Accountability Report and Tool streamlines accountability and transparency, ensuring efficient oversight for businesses, ultimately improving operational effectiveness and safeguarding valuable resources. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)