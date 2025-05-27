Members of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Data Engineering Office and Logistics Management Directorate pose for a group photo following the unveiling of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's S4 Property Accountability Report and Tool. The S4 Property Accountability Report and Tool streamlines accountability and transparency, ensuring efficient oversight for businesses, ultimately improving operational effectiveness and safeguarding valuable resources. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 06:36
|Photo ID:
|9077068
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-FX425-1103
|Resolution:
|5760x3438
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d TSB Unveils the S4 Property Accountability Report & Tool [Image 2 of 2], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2d TSB Unveils the S4 Property Accountability Report & Tool
No keywords found.