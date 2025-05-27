Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOILER LIGHT OFF

    BOILER LIGHT OFF

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Machinist's Mate 1st Class Lorenzo Mariano B. Lloren assign to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), operates a sound powered telephone prior to lighting off ship's aft boiler aboard Essex, May 27, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025
    Photo ID: 9076517
    VIRIN: 250527-N-GN902-1018
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

