Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Lorenzo Mariano B. Lloren, assign to amphibious assault ship (LHD 2), ignites a torch in the aft main machinery room during a boiler light-off, May 27, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 23:05
|Photo ID:
|9076516
|VIRIN:
|250527-N-GN902-1050
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BOILER LIGHT OFF [Image 6 of 6], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.