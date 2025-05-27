Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Lorenzo Mariano B. Lloren, assign to amphibious assault ship (LHD 2), ignites a torch in the aft main machinery room during a boiler light-off, May 27, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)