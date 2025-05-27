The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise in the South China Sea, May 31, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 21:04
|Photo ID:
|9076416
|VIRIN:
|250531-N-AS506-2145
|Resolution:
|3219x2146
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5 Inch Pac-Fire [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.