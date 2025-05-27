Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Nolan Mueller, from Sacramento, California, sweeps spaces during a visit, board, search, and seizure drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 31, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 21:04
|Photo ID:
|9076435
|VIRIN:
|250531-N-AS506-1139
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|12.82 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gridley VBSS Drill [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.