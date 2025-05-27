Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman Returns from Deployment [Image 7 of 12]

    USS Harry S. Truman Returns from Deployment

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 1, 2025) – A Sailor reunites with his family on the pier after the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returned to Naval Station Norfolk, following an eight-month deployment with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG). The HSTCSG operated across U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, conducting combat operations in the Red Sea and exercises with NATO Allies. While deployed, HSTCSG completed more than 13,000 sorties and 25,000 flight hours, and the ships sailed over 240,000 nautical miles combined. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 16:05
    Photo ID: 9076298
    VIRIN: 250601-N-JO245-1528
    Resolution: 2878x2056
    Size: 388.61 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, USS Harry S. Truman Returns from Deployment [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homecoming
    CVN
    Carrier Strike Group
    US Navy
    USS Harry S. Truman

