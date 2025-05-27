USS Harry S. Truman Returns from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250601-N-JO245-1460 NORFOLK, Va. (June 1, 2025) – Capt. Chris Hill, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), speaks to news media reporters during a press conference after the ship’s return to Naval Station Norfolk, following an eight-month deployment with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG). The HSTCSG operated across U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, conducting combat operations in the Red Sea and exercises with NATO Allies. While deployed, HSTCSG completed more than 13,000 sorties and 25,000 flight hours, and the ships sailed over 240,000 nautical miles combined. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)