86th IBCT Provides Logistical Support during Immediate Response 25 Operations

U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Jon Sallee, Chaplain and 1st. Lt. Jack Lynch, Chaplain Candidate, assigned to the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, enter the motor pool to speak with Soldiers at Camp Ampelonas in Ampelonas, Greece, May 31, 2025. The Lieutenants walked past pallets of meals-ready-to-eat that were a crucial aspect of the Brigade Support Battalions mission to supply logistical demands to other military bases.



Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 30 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)