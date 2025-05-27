86th IBCT Provides Logistical Support during Immediate Response 25 Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 186th Brigade Support Battalion (MTN), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, conduct preventive maintenance checks and service on vehicles in the motor pool at Camp Ampelonas in Ampelonas, Greece, May 31, 2025. Alpha Company was responsible for logistical transportation during Operation Immediate Response 25 and worked closely with allied nations to ensure all units had food, water and other needs met.



Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 30 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)