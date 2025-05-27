Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 20, 2025) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Brett Toth, right, with Alpha Company, Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command, applies a tourniquet on a simulated injury during an urban operation while conducting exercise Falcon Eye. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)