Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye [Image 13 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 20, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Chi Fowler, left, and Cpl. Andrew Bisesi, riflemen with Alpha Company, Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command, move onto a rooftop during building clearing while conducting exercise Falcon Eye. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 08:59
    Photo ID: 9076008
    VIRIN: 250520-M-IU565-1231
    Resolution: 7317x5151
    Size: 11.79 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye
    Marines with FASTCENT participate in exercise Falcon Eye

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    Marines
    FASTCENT
    Falcon Eye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download