NATO General Visits Red Lands

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Valas, commander of NATO Headquarters Sarajevo, visits Red Lands Training Area in Knin, Croatia, May 31, 2025. He attended a briefing with Bosnian and Croatian forces on Exercise Immediate Response, part of Defender 25, to strengthen partnerships and enhance interoperability.
|05.30.2025
|06.01.2025 01:23
|9075882
|250531-A-PT551-5584
|6253x4169
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|HR
|6
|0
