    NATO General Visits Red Lands [Image 1 of 2]

    NATO General Visits Red Lands

    CROATIA

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Valas, commander of NATO Headquarters Sarajevo, visits Red Lands Training Area in Knin, Croatia, May 31, 2025. He attended a briefing with Bosnian and Croatian forces on Exercise Immediate Response, part of Defender 25, to strengthen partnerships and enhance interoperability.

    WeAreNato
    DefenderEurope
    Sword of Freedom
    Immediate Response

