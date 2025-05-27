NATO General Visits Red Lands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Valas, commander of NATO Headquarters Sarajevo, visits Red Lands Training Area in Knin, Croatia, May 31, 2025. He attended a briefing with Bosnian and Croatian forces on Exercise Immediate Response, part of Defender 25, to strengthen partnerships and enhance interoperability.