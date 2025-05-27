Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Heritage Month: Many famous units have trained at Fort McCoy

    Army Heritage Month: Many famous units have trained at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A news clipping from the May 4, 1945, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy, Wis., discusses a perspective about the 100th Infantry which trained at McCoy in 1942. The 100th was one of the most decorated Army units during World War II. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 02:04
    Photo ID: 9075860
    VIRIN: 250531-A-OK556-6079
    Resolution: 507x148
    Size: 44.95 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 21
    This work, Army Heritage Month: Many famous units have trained at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS

    Army Heritage Month: Many famous units have trained at Fort McCoy
    Army Heritage Month: Many famous units have trained at Fort McCoy

    Army Heritage Month: Many famous units have trained at Fort McCoy

    IMCOM
    World War II
    Fort McCoy
    100th Infantry
    Camp McCoy
    Army heritage and history

