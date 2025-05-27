Army Heritage Month: Many famous units have trained at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with the 76th Infantry Division complete winter training on an obstacle...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with the 76th Infantry Division complete winter training on an obstacle course in November 1943 at Camp McCoy, Wis. Division Soldiers trained at McCoy for nearly a year before deploying to Europe in November 1944. (Army historical photo) see less | View Image Page

June is observed as Army Heritage Month, and looking at Fort McCoy, it is more than a century old. During this time, Fort McCoy has hosted numerous famous and historically significant military units for training, especially during World War II and beyond.



Here are some notable ones:



1. The 10th Mountain Division

— When: Trained at Fort McCoy during World War II (WW II).



— Significance: Renowned for its specialized mountain and winter warfare training, the 10th Mountain Division went on to fight in the Italian Campaign, where their skills in rugged terrain were critical.



2. The 100th Infantry Battalion

— When: Trained at Fort McCoy in 1942.



— Significance: A unit composed mostly of Japanese-American Soldiers from Hawaii, later integrated into the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. They became one of the most decorated units in U.S. military history.



3. The 442nd Regimental Combat Team

— When: Passed through training phases including Fort McCoy during WW II.



— Significance: Composed almost entirely of Japanese American soldiers, they earned fame for extraordinary bravery in Europe and are considered the most decorated unit for its size and length of service.



4. The 101st Airborne Division (Screaming Eagles)

— When: Various training exercises post-WW II and during the Cold War.



— Significance: Famous for airborne operations during WW II (Normandy, Bastogne), they have used Fort McCoy for training and mobilization exercises.



5. The 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One)

— When: Various periods including post-WWII mobilizations.



— Significance: One of the oldest and most storied divisions, it has used Fort McCoy for training and preparation for deployments.



6. 2nd Infantry Division

— The 2nd Infantry Division, known as the “Indianhead Division,” relocated from Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to Camp McCoy in November 1942. There, the division underwent intensive winter warfare training to prepare for operations in the European Theater, accordint to the Second Indianhead Division Association.



After nearly a year of preparation, the division deployed to Ireland in October 1943 for further training. On June 7, 1944 (D-Day +1), the 2nd Infantry Division landed at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. They played a crucial role in the liberation of several French towns, including Trevieres, and were instrumental in the capture of the port city of Brest on Sept. 18, 1944, according to the 2ID Memorials Foundation and Second Indianhead Division Association.



The division continued its advance across France and into Belgium, participating in key operations such as the Battle of the Bulge. Notably, the 38th Infantry Regiment, part of the division, demonstrated exceptional bravery during this period, reminiscent of their valor in World War I.



7. 76th Infantry Division

— The 76th Infantry Division began its training at Camp McCoy in September 1943, focusing on winter warfare techniques. Training included the use of skis, snowshoes, toboggans, snow tractors, snow goggles, winter camouflage suits, and Eskimo parkas. An advanced training group also moved to northern Michigan near Watersmeet in November 1943 for specialized winter training provided by experts from the Mountain Training Center at Camp Hale, Colo., Army history shows.



After nearly a year of rigorous preparation, the division departed Camp McCoy in November 1944, heading to Camp Myles Standish in Massachusetts before deploying to Europe. They arrived in England in December 1944 and landed in France in January 1945. The 76th Infantry Division participated in several key operations, including breaching the Siegfried Line and advancing through Germany until Victory in Europe Day in May 1945.



Fort McCoy's role in preparing these divisions underscores its significance as a premier training facility during World War II. The rigorous training programs implemented there were instrumental in equipping Soldiers with the skills necessary for success in the European Theater.



8. National Guard and Reserve Units Mobilized Post-9/11

— Numerous National Guard and Reserve units across the country, including specialized military police, engineering, and support units, have mobilized and trained at Fort McCoy for operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other missions worldwide.



9. 617th Military Police Company

— In November 2004, as the Kentucky National Guard’s 617th Military Police Company mobilized at Fort McCoy.



During Operation Iraqi Freedom, the 617th Military Police Company distinguished itself as one of the most highly decorated combat National Guard military police units. Their missions included convoy security, detainee operations, law enforcement, and force protection in some of the most dangerous and volatile areas in Iraq.



Awards and decorations received by the 617th MP Company and its Soldiers:



— Meritorious Unit Commendation: For exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services.



— Bronze Star Medals: Awarded to several individual Soldiers for heroic or meritorious achievement in combat operations.



— Combat Action Badges: Earned by many members for direct engagement with enemy forces.



— Army Commendation Medals and Army Achievement Medals: For exceptional service and achievements during deployment.



— Purple Hearts: Awarded to Soldiers wounded in action.



The unit’s exemplary performance earned respect and recognition both from the Department of Defense and Kentucky’s National Guard leadership. Their dedication under challenging combat conditions reflected the professionalism and resilience of the citizen-soldiers who mobilize through Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy's strategic location, comprehensive training facilities, and large size have made it a preferred site for training diverse units, from frontline combat divisions to support and specialty forces.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)