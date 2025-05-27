Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Visits USS Dewey in Singapore [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Visits USS Dewey in Singapore

    SEMBAWANG, SINGAPORE

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visits joint U.S. service members aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Singapore, May 29, 2025. The ship was in port to participate in International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2025, and the visit highlighted the role of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, in supporting deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, alongside regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
