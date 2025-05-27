U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Visits USS Dewey in Singapore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visits joint U.S. service members aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Singapore, May 29, 2025. The ship was in port to participate in International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2025, and the visit highlighted the role of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, in supporting deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, alongside regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)