    QUART: Leaders Visit Marines, Sailors Aboard Harpers Ferry [Image 5 of 5]

    QUART: Leaders Visit Marines, Sailors Aboard Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Michael Nakonieczny, left, the deputy commander of I Marine Expeditionary Force presents a challenge coin to U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dakota Garcia, an amphibious combat vehicle crewman assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, while visiting Marines and Sailors aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2025. Harpers Ferry is underway in support of the exercise. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 21:40
    VIRIN: 250529-M-AS577-2323
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY, US
    This work, QUART: Leaders Visit Marines, Sailors Aboard Harpers Ferry [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)
    Amphibious
    Blue Green Team
    QUART

