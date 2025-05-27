QUART: Leaders Visit Marines, Sailors Aboard Harpers Ferry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Frederick Monday, right, the commanding officer of 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, informs Brig. Gen. Michael Nakonieczny, center, the deputy commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Frank McQuiddy, the commanding officer of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), on the use of amphibious combat vehicles aboard Harpers Ferry during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2025. Harpers Ferry is underway in support of the exercise. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)