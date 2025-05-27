QUART: ACV Movement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Gabriel Agustin, a vehicle commander assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, guides an amphibious combat vehicle along White Beach during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 31. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. Agustin is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)