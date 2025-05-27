QUART: ACV Movement

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, stage on White Beach during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 31. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

