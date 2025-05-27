QUART: ACV Movement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, stage on White Beach during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 31. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)