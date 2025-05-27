USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (May 31, 2025) The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) transits the York River with the Coleman Bridge in the background as the cruiser prepares to berth at the R-3 weapons pier onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The cruiser, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia and her crew were returning to Yorktown to off load weapons following a nearly 9 month deployment to the U.S. European and Central Command Areas of Responsibility. Scores of family members and dependents waited anxiously at the pier for the cruiser’s arrival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).