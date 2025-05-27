USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (May 31, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Port Operations Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown watch as the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Yorktown (CG 64) transits the York River to berth at the installation’s R-3 weapons pier. The cruiser, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia and her crew were returning to Yorktown to off load weapons following a nearly 9 month deployment to the U.S. European and Central Command Areas of Responsibility. Scores of family members and dependents waited anxiously at the pier for the cruiser’s arrival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).