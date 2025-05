Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct a dive demonstration and interact with visitors from inside the dive tank during Fleet Week New York at the USS Intrepid pier in New York City, May 24, 2025. At the USS Intrepid pier, Coast Guard members showcased specialized equipment, shared their mission with the public and highlighted their role in maritime safety, security and environmental response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)