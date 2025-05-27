Coast Guard divers engage public during Fleet Week New York

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Garret Brada, a diver assigned to Coast Guard Dive Locker West, shakes hands with Fleet Week New York attendee Alexander Wilder during an engagement event at the USS Intrepid pier in New York City, May 24, 2025. At the USS Intrepid pier, Coast Guard members showcased specialized equipment, shared their mission with the public and highlighted their role in maritime safety, security and environmental response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)