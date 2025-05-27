Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard divers engage public during Fleet Week New York [Image 3 of 9]

    Coast Guard divers engage public during Fleet Week New York

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Garret Brada, a diver assigned to Coast Guard Dive Locker West, shakes hands with Fleet Week New York attendee Alexander Wilder during an engagement event at the USS Intrepid pier in New York City, May 24, 2025. At the USS Intrepid pier, Coast Guard members showcased specialized equipment, shared their mission with the public and highlighted their role in maritime safety, security and environmental response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 10:17
    Photo ID: 9075166
    VIRIN: 250524-G-NJ244-7395
    Resolution: 6863x4575
    Size: 10.81 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Fleet Week
    Dive Locker East
    dive locker west
    FWNY25
    FWNY2025

