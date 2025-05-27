USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds awards quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 23, 2025) Cmdr. Rich Mayer, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) from Virginia Beach, Virginia, right, awards the enlisted surface warfare specialist device to Electronics Technician 2nd Class Joshua Jeppson, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, left, in the pilot house during an all hands call held via the ship’s general announcing system while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 23. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)