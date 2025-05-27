Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds awards quarters [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds awards quarters

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 23, 2025) Cmdr. Rich Mayer, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) from Virginia Beach, Virginia, right, awards the enlisted surface warfare specialist device to Electronics Technician 2nd Class Trevail Palmer from Melbourne, Florida, left, in the pilot house during an all hands call held via the ship’s general announcing system while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 23. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025
    Photo ID: 9075017
    VIRIN: 250523-N-MR862-1021
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds awards quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

